CX Institutional Trims Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

CX Institutional trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,686 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 11,015 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 0.9% of CX Institutional’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. CX Institutional’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $128.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.92. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $138.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $3,737,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,040 shares of company stock worth $7,415,586. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. BNP Paribas raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.61.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

