CyberVein Trading 10% Lower This Week (CVT)

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One CyberVein token can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000274 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CyberVein has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. CyberVein has a market capitalization of $108.90 million and $5.29 million worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sentinel (SENT) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CyberVein Token Profile

CyberVein is a token. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 tokens. The official website for CyberVein is www.cybervein.org . CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

