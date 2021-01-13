Cymat Technologies Ltd. (CYM.V) (CVE:CYM) Shares Gap Up to $0.17

Shares of Cymat Technologies Ltd. (CYM.V) (CVE:CYM) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.17, but opened at $0.20. Cymat Technologies Ltd. (CYM.V) shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 22,250 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.20. The stock has a market cap of C$8.43 million and a PE ratio of -7.29.

Cymat Technologies Ltd., a materials technology company, manufactures and sells stabilized aluminum foam products worldwide. It provides architectural materials under the Alusion brand name; and automotive and blast mitigation products under the SmartMetal brand name. It serves defense and military, automotive and transportation, architectural, and other application.

