Cypress Capital Group Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Cypress Capital Group decreased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,671 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,803,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,640 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 5,017 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $551,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 1,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total value of $329,111.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,245.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $217.36 per share, with a total value of $3,260,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,920,087.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $229.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.18. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $197.47 and a 1 year high of $306.08. The company has a market capitalization of $59.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VRTX shares. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $327.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $247.00 to $267.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.66.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

