CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN) Trading Down 5.7%

CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.13 and last traded at $1.16. Approximately 552,211 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 748,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.12.

CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.11 million during the quarter. CYREN had a negative net margin of 46.96% and a negative return on equity of 79.16%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CYREN stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) by 73.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,839,263 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 776,477 shares during the quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned about 3.04% of CYREN worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 59.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CYREN Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Israel, and internationally. The company operates Cyren Cloud Security, a SaaS security platform, which provides Internet security services, including Web Security that provides the enforcement of Web policy and state-of-the-art threat protection for business users; DNS Security, which allows businesses to protect employees at headquarters, visitors in remote offices, customers at retail stores, or students on a campus; Email Security, a cloud-based secure email gateway; and Cloud Sandboxing that protects businesses against breaches and data loss from threats.

