DA Davidson Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Umpqua in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.30.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. Umpqua had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $348.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.70 million.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens started coverage on Umpqua in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Umpqua from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.44.

Shares of UMPQ stock opened at $16.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.55. Umpqua has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Umpqua by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,783,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171,874 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Umpqua by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,528,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,472,000 after purchasing an additional 422,189 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Umpqua by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,477,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,928,000 after purchasing an additional 278,868 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Umpqua by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,609,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,717,000 after purchasing an additional 684,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Umpqua by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,026,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,525,000 after purchasing an additional 781,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.