DA Davidson Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Umpqua in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.30.
Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. Umpqua had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $348.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.70 million.
Shares of UMPQ stock opened at $16.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.55. Umpqua has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Umpqua by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,783,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171,874 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Umpqua by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,528,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,472,000 after purchasing an additional 422,189 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Umpqua by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,477,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,928,000 after purchasing an additional 278,868 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Umpqua by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,609,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,717,000 after purchasing an additional 684,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Umpqua by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,026,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,525,000 after purchasing an additional 781,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.
About Umpqua
Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You
Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.