Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DADA shares. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Dada Nexus in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.50 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

NASDAQ DADA opened at $45.18 on Wednesday. Dada Nexus has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $61.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.06. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $188.11 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Dada Nexus will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dada Nexus during the third quarter valued at $6,735,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 396,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after acquiring an additional 60,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Dada Nexus by 240.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,345,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,120 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Dada Nexus by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 518,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,717,000 after acquiring an additional 18,219 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 12.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JD-Daojia, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

