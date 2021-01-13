Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Trading Down 8.8%

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) fell 8.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $40.81 and last traded at $41.22. 3,266,229 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 2,674,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.18.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DADA. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Dada Nexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $188.11 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter worth about $7,116,000. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new position in Dada Nexus during the third quarter worth about $25,058,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dada Nexus during the third quarter worth about $265,000. Maplelane Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dada Nexus during the third quarter worth about $3,970,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Dada Nexus by 1.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 14.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA)

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JD-Daojia, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

Featured Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.