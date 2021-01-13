DAEX (DAX) Price Reaches $0.0035

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One DAEX token can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DAEX has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. DAEX has a total market cap of $1.23 million and $3,428.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DAEX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00042494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005667 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.11 or 0.00409828 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00043976 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,454.14 or 0.04253327 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00013895 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

DAEX Profile

DAX is a token. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling DAEX

DAEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.