Dana (NYSE:DAN) Shares Down 5.2%

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) fell 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.48 and last traded at $21.48. 1,740,294 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 1,738,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.65.

Several research firms recently commented on DAN. Zacks Investment Research raised Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Bank of America cut Dana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dana from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Dana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays cut Dana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.89.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.52 and a 200 day moving average of $15.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -429.51, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Dana Incorporated will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dana news, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 33,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $589,209.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,719.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James D. Kellett sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $32,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,534.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in Dana by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,880 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dana during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dana during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dana by 122.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dana by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dana Company Profile (NYSE:DAN)

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

