Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 75.6% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 48.9% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.44.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $239.84. 3,253,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,984,092. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.51. The firm has a market cap of $170.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $248.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.36. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 24,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.19, for a total transaction of $5,735,074.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,154,025.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 26,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $226.14 per share, with a total value of $6,056,933.76. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 2,404,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,789,360.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 107,385 shares of company stock valued at $25,081,562 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

