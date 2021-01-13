Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)’s share price was down 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.20 and last traded at $29.98. Approximately 1,179,789 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 936,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.98.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DAC shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Danaos from $4.75 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Danaos from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Danaos from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.84. The firm has a market cap of $743.17 million, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.56.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Danaos had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 31.89%. The business had revenue of $118.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.38 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaos Co. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Danaos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Danaos in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Danaos by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lonestar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaos by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC now owns 472,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 36,453 shares during the last quarter. 24.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of October 12, 2020, it had a fleet of 63 containerships aggregating 385,769 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

