Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DANOY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Danone in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Danone stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.94. 1,251,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533,562. The firm has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.00. Danone has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $16.43.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

