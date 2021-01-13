Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) Given a €50.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) received a €50.00 ($58.82) target price from stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BN. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danone S.A. (BN.PA) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €61.77 ($72.67).

EPA BN opened at €52.60 ($61.88) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €53.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is €55.39. Danone S.A. has a fifty-two week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a fifty-two week high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

