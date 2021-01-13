Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) Given a €50.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) received a €50.00 ($58.82) target price from stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BN. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danone S.A. (BN.PA) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €61.77 ($72.67).

EPA BN opened at €52.60 ($61.88) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €53.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is €55.39. Danone S.A. has a fifty-two week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a fifty-two week high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone S.A. (BN.PA) Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

