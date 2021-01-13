DAOstack (GEN) Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. In the last week, DAOstack has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $5.13 million and approximately $90,464.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOstack token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000283 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,524.40 or 0.99788709 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00016892 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00013916 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000298 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 104.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack (CRYPTO:GEN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,182,939 tokens. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

DAOstack can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

