Daqo New Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 38,660 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 980% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,580 put options.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Roth Capital downgraded Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

Shares of DQ opened at $85.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Daqo New Energy has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $85.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.49.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 13.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

