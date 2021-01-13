Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 88.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,652,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $125,207,000 after purchasing an additional 774,221 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.3% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,028,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,626,000 after purchasing an additional 69,729 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 15.5% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 1,017,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,540,000 after purchasing an additional 136,466 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 758,401 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,401,000 after purchasing an additional 10,145 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 12.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 635,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,147,000 after purchasing an additional 72,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total value of $332,752.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total value of $299,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,962 shares in the company, valued at $234,714.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,300 shares of company stock worth $726,897 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DRI opened at $127.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.64, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.13. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $128.44.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DRI shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $103.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Truist upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.90.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.