Dash Price Reaches $129.17 on Exchanges (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. Dash has a market cap of $1.28 billion and approximately $1.42 billion worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dash has traded 38.2% higher against the US dollar. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $129.17 or 0.00373080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00027475 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.57 or 0.01067384 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000039 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,918,255 coins. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Buying and Selling Dash

Dash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

