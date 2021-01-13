Datacoin (DTC) Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 13th. Datacoin has a market capitalization of $14,850.09 and $7.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Datacoin has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Datacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001280 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000444 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 36.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000181 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 45.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00019709 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 38.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info

Datacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

