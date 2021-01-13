Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($4.93) Per Share

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 11th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of ($4.93) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($4.90). William Blair also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.36) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PLAY. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $33.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.05. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 1.74.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.10. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 4,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $117,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,043.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert William Edmund sold 2,871 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $68,932.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,464.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 76.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,420 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 33,564 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 33,944 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 506,265 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after acquiring an additional 26,851 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 55.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 11,722 shares during the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.