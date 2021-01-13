DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 1,651 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 46.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,124,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,182,000 after buying an additional 7,007,887 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,731,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,673 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,175,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,652,000 after purchasing an additional 426,045 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 9.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,257,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,173,000 after purchasing an additional 456,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,626,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,239,000 after purchasing an additional 37,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,195. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AbbVie from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $3.40 on Wednesday, hitting $113.18. 588,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,615,842. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $110.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.97.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

