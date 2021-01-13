DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 3,436 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in UDR in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 72.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $3,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,792,201. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on UDR from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UDR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.47.

UDR traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $37.83. 21,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,927,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.59. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $51.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.32 and its 200 day moving average is $35.96.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $310.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.51 million. UDR had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

