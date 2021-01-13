DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 390,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $14,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 439.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.87.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.83. The company had a trading volume of 794,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,397,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.24 and its 200-day moving average is $37.16. The company has a market cap of $204.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

