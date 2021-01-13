DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,276 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Target by 203.4% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,622,270 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $434,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,400 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Target by 154.7% in the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 328,437 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,703,000 after purchasing an additional 928,437 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Target by 27.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,484,512 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,692,000 after purchasing an additional 321,139 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 204.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 470,142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $73,943,000 after purchasing an additional 315,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Target by 132.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 432,475 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $68,080,000 after buying an additional 246,378 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Argus raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine cut Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.77.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TGT traded down $1.65 on Wednesday, reaching $197.45. The company had a trading volume of 143,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,647,504. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.25. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $199.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

