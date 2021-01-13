DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 133.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in PTC during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 10,222.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in PTC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

In related news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 2,868 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $239,736.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,434.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eduarda Camacho sold 3,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $307,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,807.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,911 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,747. 9.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PTC stock traded down $2.84 on Wednesday, hitting $125.66. The company had a trading volume of 9,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,541. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.90 and a twelve month high of $130.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.87.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $390.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.93 million. PTC had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 16.99%. Equities research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PTC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PTC from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on PTC from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of PTC from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PTC from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.94.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.