DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 3,655 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,848 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,655 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $17,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in FedEx by 8,151.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 815,578 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $205,135,000 after acquiring an additional 825,708 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 16.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $693,412,000 after purchasing an additional 711,755 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 128.3% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 722,306 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $181,674,000 after purchasing an additional 405,985 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth about $96,645,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,483,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

In other FedEx news, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 7,322 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $2,073,736.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,591,444.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total transaction of $3,536,204.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,643 shares of company stock worth $11,567,579 over the last three months. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FDX. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $318.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Argus lifted their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.00.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $4.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $253.40. The stock had a trading volume of 102,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,098,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $275.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.86. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $305.66. The company has a market capitalization of $67.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.