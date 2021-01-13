Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Price Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Dawn Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000443 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.92 million and approximately $394,962.00 worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002862 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00030359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.15 or 0.00112084 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.22 or 0.00258277 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00064221 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00062498 BTC.

About Dawn Protocol

Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 93,468,684 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,710,270 tokens. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org . Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol

Dawn Protocol Token Trading

Dawn Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dawn Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dawn Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

