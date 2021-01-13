Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) CEO David Powers Sells 5,674 Shares

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) CEO David Powers sold 5,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $1,844,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,660,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

David Powers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 7th, David Powers sold 5,674 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,787,310.00.

On Monday, December 21st, David Powers sold 17,022 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total value of $5,036,299.14.

On Friday, November 6th, David Powers sold 34,045 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total value of $9,238,451.20.

DECK opened at $332.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $78.70 and a one year high of $336.08.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.90. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $623.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 381,640 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,965,000 after acquiring an additional 110,811 shares in the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 441,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,037,000 after buying an additional 91,058 shares in the last quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 185,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,792,000 after buying an additional 90,191 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after buying an additional 89,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 267.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 117,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,956,000 after buying an additional 85,848 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $291.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $315.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.39.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

