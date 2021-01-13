Deep Well Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:DWOG) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.02

Shares of Deep Well Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DWOG) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.02. Deep Well Oil & Gas shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 118,950 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02.

About Deep Well Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:DWOG)

Deep Well Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent junior oil sands exploration and development company in Canada. It engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of oil sands prospects. The company has a 90% working interest in 4 oil sands leases; a 100% working interest in 1 oil sand lease; and a 25% working interest in 2 oil sands leases in the Peace River oil sands area of North Central Alberta, Canada.

