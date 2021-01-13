DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Trading 7.4% Lower This Week

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded up 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Over the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $3.90 million and approximately $341,676.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFi Yield Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $3.42 or 0.00009024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00028943 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00107545 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00061164 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.63 or 0.00236176 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000652 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,636.79 or 0.88634524 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Token Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 25,651,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,139,580 tokens. The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Yield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

