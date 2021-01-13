DeFinition (DZI) Market Capitalization Tops $2.03 Million

DeFinition (CURRENCY:DZI) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 13th. DeFinition has a market capitalization of $2.03 million and $27.00 worth of DeFinition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DeFinition has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One DeFinition token can now be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00002346 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00029466 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00108340 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00063546 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.67 or 0.00242336 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000661 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,646.74 or 0.88225436 BTC.

DeFinition Token Profile

DeFinition’s total supply is 4,831,309 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,333,767 tokens. DeFinition’s official website is definition.network/index/menu

DeFinition Token Trading

DeFinition can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFinition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFinition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFinition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

