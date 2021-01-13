Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock Price Down 7.2% After Insider Selling

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) dropped 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $70.18 and last traded at $71.23. Approximately 7,625,861 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 158% from the average daily volume of 2,958,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.75.

Specifically, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 88,734 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $6,655,937.34. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 250,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,790,905.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 100,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total value of $7,659,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 484,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,103,642.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,665,961 shares of company stock worth $117,766,047. 48.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine cut Dell Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dell Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.68.

The firm has a market capitalization of $53.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.33.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.62. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2,631.6% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 154.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.