Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:DWINU) Quiet Period Set To End on January 20th

Delwinds Insurance Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:DWINU) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, January 20th. Delwinds Insurance Acquisition had issued 17,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 11th. The total size of the offering was $175,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

DWINU opened at $10.26 on Wednesday.

About Delwinds Insurance Acquisition

There is no company description available for Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp.

