Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Denny’s in a report issued on Monday, January 11th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.50.

DENN has been the subject of several other research reports. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Denny’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Denny’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.93.

Shares of DENN stock opened at $14.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.20 million, a P/E ratio of 91.57 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.92. Denny’s has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.13.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $71.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.80 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Denny’s by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 148,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Denny’s by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Denny’s by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Denny’s by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

