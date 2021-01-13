DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $40.84

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.84 and last traded at $40.05, with a volume of 9855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DMTK. ValuEngine lowered shares of DermTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. William Blair began coverage on shares of DermTech in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of DermTech in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DermTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Get DermTech alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $806.73 million, a PE ratio of -24.41 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.15.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. DermTech had a negative net margin of 577.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other DermTech news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp bought 200,000 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $5,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Burkhard Jansen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $62,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,849.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,017 shares of company stock worth $278,325 in the last ninety days. 16.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DMTK. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Epiq Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DermTech in the 4th quarter valued at $4,703,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DermTech by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 250,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 131,849 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DermTech by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of DermTech by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. 46.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DermTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:DMTK)

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.