Dero (DERO) Price Up 34.4% This Week

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Dero coin can now be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00002243 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Dero has traded up 34.4% against the U.S. dollar. Dero has a market cap of $8.66 million and $390,238.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,469.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,118.44 or 0.02984973 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $145.39 or 0.00388024 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $491.10 or 0.01310669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.80 or 0.00554596 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.54 or 0.00447136 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.15 or 0.00307315 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00019899 BTC.

About Dero

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,300,285 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dero is dero.io

Buying and Selling Dero

Dero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

