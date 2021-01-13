Desire Trading 13.4% Lower This Week (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Desire has a total market capitalization of $21,822.13 and $3.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Desire coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Desire has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,415.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,092.02 or 0.03083438 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $140.19 or 0.00395844 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $479.31 or 0.01353376 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $206.93 or 0.00584297 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.85 or 0.00471128 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003771 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.41 or 0.00331506 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00020886 BTC.

Desire Coin Profile

Desire (CRYPTO:DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com . Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Desire is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Neoscrypt algorithm. It features a second layer of masternodes that process private and instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Desire

Desire can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Desire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Desire using one of the exchanges listed above.

