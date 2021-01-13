Desjardins Weighs in on Nexus REIT’s FY2021 Earnings (CVE:NXR)

Nexus REIT (CVE:NXR) – Stock analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Nexus REIT in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 10th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.23.

Nexus REIT (CVE:NXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$15.10 million for the quarter.

Nexus REIT has a 1 year low of C$14.04 and a 1 year high of C$15.69.

