Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Earns Neutral Rating from Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $11.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DESP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Despegar.com from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Despegar.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.

Shares of NYSE DESP opened at $12.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $860.15 million, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.95. Despegar.com has a 12-month low of $4.44 and a 12-month high of $15.44.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 million. Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 43.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Despegar.com will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DESP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Despegar.com by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,947,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,982,000 after acquiring an additional 901,893 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 20.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 33,724 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 271.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 143,492 shares during the period. Moerus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Despegar.com by 4.9% in the third quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 196,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Despegar.com by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 48.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace under the Despegar and Decolar brands.

