Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) to Hold

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Investec raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.
Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $84.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.33. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $86.90.
Rio Tinto Group Company Profile
Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.
