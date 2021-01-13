Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) to Hold

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Investec raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $84.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.33. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $86.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,721,529 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,963,000 after buying an additional 53,969 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,303 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,618,000 after acquiring an additional 71,772 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 407,648 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,902,000 after acquiring an additional 65,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 332.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 834 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. 7.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.