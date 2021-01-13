Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) Given a €9.40 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) received a €9.40 ($11.06) target price from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 9.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on LHA. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. HSBC set a €1.50 ($1.76) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.60 ($10.12) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €6.75 ($7.94).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) stock traded up €0.20 ($0.24) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €10.36 ($12.19). 2,732,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of €8.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.99. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a 12-month low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 12-month high of €15.85 ($18.64). The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

