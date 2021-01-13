Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.77

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.77 and traded as high as $10.43. Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) shares last traded at $10.16, with a volume of 3,654,818 shares changing hands.

LHA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.60 ($10.12) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America set a €4.60 ($5.41) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €6.75 ($7.94).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €10.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is €8.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.95.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

