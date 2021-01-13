Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (PBB.F) (FRA:PBB) Shares Up 1.6%

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (PBB.F) (FRA:PBB) shot up 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €9.31 ($10.95) and last traded at €9.25 ($10.88). 343,249 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €9.10 ($10.71).

PBB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (PBB.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (PBB.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €8.14 ($9.58).

Get Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (PBB.F) alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of €8.91 and a 200-day moving average of €6.77.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides real estate and public investment finance in Europe and the United States. Its real estate financing activities include a range of financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (PBB.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (PBB.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.