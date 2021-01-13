Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) (FRA:DPW) Given a €40.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) (FRA:DPW) has been given a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective by analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DPW. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.52 ($58.26) price target on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €46.25 ($54.41).

FRA DPW opened at €41.83 ($49.21) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €40.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of €38.39. Deutsche Post AG has a 1-year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 1-year high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

