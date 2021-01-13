Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) (FRA:DPW) Given a €46.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) (FRA:DPW) has been assigned a €46.00 ($54.12) price target by equities researchers at Independent Research in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €45.95 ($54.06) price target on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.52 ($58.26) target price on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €46.25 ($54.41).

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) stock opened at €41.83 ($49.21) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €40.30 and its 200-day moving average price is €38.39. Deutsche Post AG has a 12 month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 12 month high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

