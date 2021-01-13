Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Given Buy Rating at DZ Bank

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

DPSGY stock opened at $51.01 on Wednesday. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of $20.14 and a 52-week high of $51.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.44 billion. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Post will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

