DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (DEZ.F) (ETR:DEZ) Trading Up 4.3%

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (DEZ.F) (ETR:DEZ)’s share price was up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €5.70 ($6.70) and last traded at €5.64 ($6.63). Approximately 676,281 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 330,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.41 ($6.36).

Separately, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €7.50 ($8.82) price target on shares of DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (DEZ.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (DEZ.F) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €5.98 ($7.04).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $681.06 million and a P/E ratio of -6.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €5.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €4.79.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

