DeVault Trading Up 18.3% Over Last Week (DVT)

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 13th. DeVault has a total market cap of $320,006.35 and approximately $244.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeVault has traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DeVault coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006608 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005694 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000164 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000967 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000179 BTC.

DeVault Profile

DeVault is a coin. It launched on May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 368,484,397 coins and its circulating supply is 326,629,936 coins. The official message board for DeVault is medium.com/@devaultcrypto . The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeVault’s official website is www.devault.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The overarching goal of DeVault is to simply be 'social digital economy' for everyone, with the spirit of decentralization at the very core and a complete community governance system that everyone has a voice in. To accomplish these goals it will be leveraging a ‘Decentralized Autonomous Organization’ (DAO) schema to help create the necessary scale to sign up 1 million and beyond users into the implementation of an online b2b and p2p focused, crypto-oriented, social network that is laser-focused on user acquisition, personal growth, privacy control and earnings that is currently named Devault.Online. The Devault.Online social network (and others) will act as the portal into the digital economy of DeVault.cc (the payment protocol residing on a blockchain). This will allow users to not only build out comprehensive resume style profiles but also will provide many tools such as user-driven governance, the ability to friend and chat with users on the site and will include business and community profile options. “

DeVault Coin Trading

DeVault can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeVault should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeVault using one of the exchanges listed above.

