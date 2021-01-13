Devery (EVE) Price Tops $0.0035

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 13th. In the last seven days, Devery has traded 36.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Devery token can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Devery has a total market cap of $217,177.60 and approximately $7,553.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Devery Token Profile

Devery (EVE) is a token. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,707 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,917,117 tokens. Devery’s official website is devery.io . The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Devery Token Trading

Devery can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

