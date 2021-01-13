DEX (DEX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.48 Million

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded up 224% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. During the last week, DEX has traded up 159.1% against the dollar. DEX has a total market cap of $13.48 million and $228.86 million worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEX token can now be purchased for $0.0704 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00041888 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005523 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $139.91 or 0.00379392 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00040378 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,481.39 or 0.04017139 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00013322 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000032 BTC.

DEX is a token. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

DEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

